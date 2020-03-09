Thappad Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Taapsee Pannu Starrer

Thappad Box Office: Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad which hit the Box Office on Feb 28 has performed decently well. The film had a fair first week and performed better than expected in the 2nd weekend despite competition from Baaghi 3. By the end of the second week, the film is likely to cross 30 crores mark and then have a lifetime business close to 35 crores mark.

Anubhav Sinha directed film was a slow opener but thanks to the appreciation it received among a small section of the audience, it managed to sustain on a low level.

Let’s have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 3.07 crores

Day 2: 5.05 crores

Day 3: 6.54 crores

First Weekend: 14.66 crores

Day 4: 2.26 crores

Day 5: 2.21 crores

Day 6: 2.01 crores

Day 7: 1.65 crores

First Week: 22.79 crores

Day 8: 0.95 crore

Day 9: 1.95 crore

Day 10: 2.15 crores

Total (10 Days): 27.84 crores

Note: Thappad is still running in theatres and the daily breakdown will be updated from time to time. Stay Tuned to the space for updated figures.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!