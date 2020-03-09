Shefali Jariwala has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress was hailed for maintaining her grace, and for the bonds she made with winner Sidharth Shukla and Hindustani Bhau. However, it is now her fashion choices that’s back to the headlines and these 3 outfits could be your apt choice this Holi 2020.

The Kantaa Laga fame actress got into an exclusive conversation with us, and did an exclusive Holi segment, bringing in her best 3 outfits for Holi 2020. Shefali Jariwala showed us a midi dress, a maxi dress along with an ‘Anarkali’ styled Kurti, all of them being white, the perfect colour for the occasion.

Shefali Jariwala even went onto share the kind of accessories and shoes she’s match up to complete her look for Holi bashes. That’s not it, the beauty shared her makeup choices for the festival full of colours, and it’s all the inspiration we ever needed.

Check out the exclusive video below:

Moreover, sharing about her ideal kind of Holi, the actress revealed that she likes to spend the festival mostly at home, with her close friends and family members. Shefali Jariwala prefers a dry Holi, and isn’t really a fan of permanent colours and all the mess.