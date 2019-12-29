Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 9: Salman Khan’s Film Witnesses Some Rise In Collections

On its second Saturday, Dabangg 3 saw some rise in collections as 4 crores* came in. Though this is some sort of jump when compared to Friday, the numbers are still not optimal. One has become accustomed to seeing much bigger footfalls for a Salman Khan biggie and for a film of his to be collecting in single digits in the second weekend isn’t something that one would have bargained for. However, this is indeed turning out to be the case for this Prabhudeva directed film which had seen a massive release but is now running at a reduced count of screens.

So far, the film has collected 133.55 crores* and though it would be aiming for 140 crores milestone before the close of second weekend, it would be a tough task indeed. Primarily, the film is collecting from single screens and then at multiplexes, there is major competition from Good Newwz. Though situation around the protests has settled down, it’s the content which is doing the talking now and this is where Dabangg 3 is facing the maximum heat.

It would all boil down now to how Sunday fares as that would be the last (relatively) big day for the film. Post that it would be all about the sustenance that it manages over the weekdays in its quest to go past the 150 crores milestone. However, Dabangg 2 lifetime of 156.50 crores has started looking a bit tough now.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!