Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 5: Salman Khan Enters The 100 Crore Club In 5 Days

After playing in theatres for 5 days, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 has entered the 100 Crore Club at the box office. On Tuesday, the film collected 12 crores more and that has brought the total to 103.85 crores. The film was stable when compared to Monday which had brought in 10.70 crores.

Though Christmas Eve meant that that the footfalls should have ideally increased in the evening and night shows, the good news for Dabangg 3 is that at least a regular Monday to Tuesday didn’t come.

The film should show an increase in numbers today again due to Christmas, though it has to be seen how big does the jump eventually comes. The Salman Khan starrer is mainly doing well at the mass belt and unlike major cities where Christmas holiday means a visit to theatre, it is going to be a wait and watch affair for the film’s reception in the smaller towns.

For a Salman Khan starrer to reach 100 crores after 5 days isn’t something that is common as usually his films manage this feat in 3 days itself. Christmas holiday should help the cause though as it couldn’t have fallen on a better day (Wednesday being mid-week). That should allow the first week to turn out to be overall healthy.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

