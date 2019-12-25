EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani Gets Candid About Her Idea Of Fashion, Her Outfits & Much More

Kiara Advani enjoys a great fan following. The actress is admired not only for her performances but also for her wonderful fashion sense. Whenever the MS Dhoni: An Untold Story actress shares a new pic on her Instagram page, it gets hundreds of likes within minutes with lots of positive comments appreciating her looks and style.

In an interview with Koimoi, we asked Kiara Advani what fashion means to her. She said, “Fashion means just being yourself. It’s about expressing what you want to express with your clothes. You want to be comfortable or make a statement, just be yourself. Whatever makes you happy, wear that.”

What does she have to say about the love she gets on social media for her amazing fashion and style? The actress answers, “I am just myself. I always enjoyed shopping and getting dressed up. That’s one very girly element in my life. It just makes me happy. I also have my days when I don’t want to dress up and go normally when I wear my own clothes and not by the stylist. Sometimes, I feel like I go and shop so much and these clothes are just lying in my cupboard. So I decided that I better wear my clothes.”

She added, “Also we work with stylists and they are people who understand my sense of style. It comes very organically. I’m happy that people like it. For those who don’t like it, it’s fine as I’m not doing it to impress anyone. I’m having fun for myself. We only get to do this during promotions and events.”

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Good Newwz which also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.

