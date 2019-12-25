Dabangg 3 Actor Salman Khan: “I Neither React To Good Nor Bad Reviews”

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 released last week. The film had a good opening as everyone was excited to see Salman’s notorious cop Chulbul Pandey back on screen.

The latest film also stars Saiee Manjrekar in a vital role. The story of D3 is a prequel and shows Chulbul Pandey’s life before he married Rajjo. While critics have given mixed reviews for the film, fans are totally enjoying it. Within 4 days, Dabangg 3 managed to collect 91.85 crores at the box office.

Yesterday, during the film’s success media interaction, Salman Khan was asked if he reads the reviews by critics and fans. He answered, “I don’t read reviews, but I get the information that someone has said good or bad. I neither react to good nor bad reviews.”

He added, “The collections speak for the fans’ review. That is the most important thing for me. Today, social media thing is so strong and everything can be seen there. They keep on posting videos and I can see how the mood is in the theatre and it can be seen that they have actually liked the film.”

Salman was also asked if Dabangg 4 will have a female cop to which he answered ‘no’.

Currently, the superstar is busy with the shooting of Prabhudheva’s upcoming action-drama titled ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai‘. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff.

He will also be working in Kick 2 and bring back on the screen his character ‘Devil’

Have you watched Dabangg 3? Tell us what you think about the film in the comments section below.

