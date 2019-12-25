Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s Christmas Bash: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan & Others Have A Gala Time

It is the happiest time of the year as the entire country is celebrating Christmas today and is gearing up for the new year. B-Towner also made sure that they make the best of these holidays and attended Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan’s Christmas bash yesterday.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Amrita Arora stepped out in their best outfits for the party. Sara Ali Khan was spotted with his brother Ibrahim while Arjun Kapoor also made a fashionable entry.

Kareena Kapoor’s BFF Maliaka made heads turn in a hot red avatar. The actress stepped in a red pantsuit and wore a bold red lip look. Arjun stepped looking his casual best as he wore a black t-shirt, jeans and a jacket. Sara Ali Khan stepped in a white mini dress while Ibrahim donned a casual avatar.





Karan Johar was one of the first celebs to post the pictures from the party. In his dramatic selfies, we could see him pose with Maliaka, Ranbir, Alia, Kareena and other friends. Ranbir and Alia made a cute entry together and posed for the shutterbugs with the brightest smiles.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is busy with the promotional duties of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor has films like Jawaani Janeman, Bunty Aur Bali 2 and Bhoot Police, in the pipeline.

