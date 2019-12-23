Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking: Salman Khan Faces The Monday Blues!

Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: The honeymooning period of weekend 1 has come to an end for the Salman Khan starrer. It had a little but negligible growth in day 2 as it remained similar in almost every circuit. The festive mode is on for the audience but because of the protests happening around, the film has surely suffered a dent in the collections.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking of major cities around the country and how they’re faring at the box-office.

Mumbai:

One city that will face the Monday blues before everyone else has to be Mumbai. The advance booking here is just about 10-15% which is more than the routine drop. The ray of hope is the festive season and things can change by the evening.

Delhi/NCR:

Delhi always has been a step ahead whenever it comes to real-time advance booking. But this time it’s more or less similar. Advance booking is closed at some places due to technical issues.

Bengaluru:

Kannada version is underperforming as none of the shows are filling fast yet. Even the Hindi one is just 5-10% in the filling-fast zone. It needs a huge push.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad still stays the best of all. Covering 25-30% of the fast-filling shows, it will surely pick up from here and brighten up the evening for the exhibitors over there.

Chennai & Pune:

Chennai dips down too! With around 15-20% of the Orange shows, it’s to be seen will it get back on the track by evening. Pune is all-Green (available) and none of them are filling-fast. A couple of shows are sold-out and that’s about it.

