Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: It’s Another Day, Similar Story For The Salman Khan Film

Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: When Salman Khan last offered a movie it was an emotional drama that didn’t go as huge as expected. This time he’s back on his home ground and it’s time to see how it’s been faring for him.

The movie opened to a less than predicted yet a fair amount of 24.50 crores. Fair because of the protests happening regarding CAA and that restricted many of the people to go to theatres and watch the film.

Going by the ticket sales of day 1, the second day is somewhere in a similar zone. As per the early trends, the movie has collected in a range of 22-24 crores. This could take its 2-day total in the range of 47-49 crores.

Earlier Dabangg 3 landed in controversy when a Hindu outfit and sections of social media objected to a sequence in the title song Hud Hud Dabangg that shows saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars.

The outfit, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, also sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding the censor certificate of the film be canceled, even as #BoycottDabangg3 had trended on social media.

The Prabhudeva-directed film stars Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha and introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role. The film also features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the villain.

