Dabangg 3 Box Office Advance Booking (1 Day Before Release): Good But Needs To Pick Up Fast

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the cinemas tomorrow. The D-day is finally very close and the heartbeat of fans are fast like never before. Chulbul Pandey will be back on the big screen after 7 years and it’s no less than an event for Salman Khan fans.

The advance booking of the film is yet to start in all the screens but wherever it has started it’s doing well. Let’s have a look at how the film is performing in some of the major cities:

Mumbai

Among limited shows available for booking, there are 10-15% shows going housefull and filling fast. As the day progresses, the booking is expected to get intense.

Delhi-NCR

National Capital Region is better thanks to the local flavour. There are around 15-20% shows filling fast or housefull at this moment.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Chennai

Salman Khan + Kichcha Sudeep factor has worked in South regions. While Bengaluru is already promising 20-25% housefull and filling fast shows, Hyderabad is even better with a 30-35% range. Chennai is also doing very well with 40-45% shows already promising healthy numbers.

Kolkata & Ahmedabad

These two cities are weak as of now. Kolkata has less than 5% shows filling fast and Ahmedabad is a little better.

Overall, Dabangg 3 is expected to pick up momentum from the evening as far as the advance booking is concerned. Also, spot bookings in single screens will play a great part in overall Day 1 number.

