Dabangg 3 Box Office: 81.15 Crores VS Salman Khan’s Top-10 Opening Weekends

There were expectations from Dabangg 3 that it would collect optimally as per the kind of high standards that have been set by Salman Khan for his biggies. Though one wasn’t looking at a record opening of sorts, it was still expected that the collections would be really strong. Well, even though the numbers haven’t really hit the roof due to various standards, they are still good enough to ensure at least a good success in the making.

Here are the collections of Top-10 first three days numbers for a Salman Khan starrer over the years:

Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores

Race 3 – 106.47 crores

Sultan – 105.53 crores

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.6 crores

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 101.47 crores

Bharat – 95.50 crores

Bodyguard – 88.75 crores

Kick – 83.85 crores

Dabangg 3 – 81.15 crores

Dabangg 2 – 65 crores

As can be seen, Dabangg 3 is occupying the ninth slot in the list. Though in isolation this is still a big enough number, the fact that Salman Khan has scored a weekend of over 100 crores five times over makes this look comparatively lesser. Amongst the Top-5, Race 3 is the only film which was panned and ironically it occupies the second spot. On the other hand Ek Tha Tiger [60.42 crores] may not have made the cut but it ended up doing remarkably well on the basis of word of mouth and emerged as a blockbuster.

Ironically, Dabangg 3 is just over Dabangg 2 in the Top-10 charts and though it is leading by a margin, all eyes would be on how the film collects in days to come. While it would comfortably surpass Dabangg 2 in the first week collections, it has to be seen how well does it sustain from second weekend onwards, considering the big release of much awaited Good Newwz.

