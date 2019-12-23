Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan Starrer Records 4th Highest Weekend Of 2019

Dabangg 3 couldn’t the give desired box office numbers in its first weekend due to ongoing protests but it still managed a good total, thanks to Salman Khan’s stardom and the franchise value. Dabangg 3 collected 81.15 crores in its first weekend which is among the best weekends of 2019 and only behind War, Bharat & Mission Mangal which enjoyed extended weekends.

For the record, Dabangg 3 has surpassed the extended weekend total of films like Kesari & Gully Boy.

Have a look at the Top 10 Weekends of 2019:

War: 166.25 crores (5 Day Weekend)

Bharat: 150.10 crores (5 Day Weekend)

Mission Mangal: 97.56 crores (4 Day Weekend)

Dabangg 3: 81.15 crores

Saaho(Hindi): 79.08 crores

Kesari: 77.56 crores (4 Day Weekend)

Gully Boy: 72.45 crores (4 Day Weekend)

Kabir Singh: 70.83 crores

Kalank: 66.03 crores (5 Day Weekend)

Total Dhamaal: 62.40 crores

If it was about the normal and protest-free weekend, the film was aiming for 100 crores total in the first 3 days. This could’ve meant a better position of Salman Khan starrer in the chart.

However, the film will now have a huge responsibility for collecting the best possible numbers in weekdays. Also, Christmas Day is around the corner and the Salman Khan starrer must take benefit appropriately to conclude week 1 on a strong note.

Meanwhile, the film has been trimmed by 9 minutes approx recently by the makers. This has been done because the film has got huge criticism from all over for its length.

