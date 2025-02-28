Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, has wrapped up its day 1 at the Indian box office. As expected, it has registered a slow start, but there’s nothing to worry about, as there’s a scope to grow over the weekend. Compared to its competitor, the film has performed much better and piqued the interest of its targeted audience. Keep reading to know how the film fared throughout the opening day!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the Bollywood thriller released in theatres nationwide today. So far, it has received positive reviews from critics. It is being praised for the performance of Sohum Shah, storytelling and overall engaging package. However, the climax is being criticized by some. Among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is favorable so far.

Crazxy on day 1

Crazxy took a fair start in the morning shows as the average occupancy of 12% was seen throughout the country. In the afternoon shows, it dipped a bit and fell to 11%. In evening shows, there was some growth and occupancy went up to 15%. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it is learned that the film hasn’t jumped much.

Amid the strong presence of Chhaava and the fresh arrival of Superboys of Malegaon, Crazxy has managed a fair start for itself. As per early trends flowing in, it has scored 1-1.20 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It’s not a pleasing number but since word-of-mouth is in favor, the film can grow over the weekend.

Compared to Tumbbad, Sohum Shah’s latest release has registered much higher start. For those who don’t know, in 2018, Tumbbad earned 65 lakh on day 1. As compared to it, the latest Hindi thriller has earned 53.84-84.61% higher collection today. Let’s see how it grows over the weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Chhaava Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Crosses Padmaavat’s 560 Crores To Become The Highest-Grossing Historical Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News