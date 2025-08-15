Rajinikanth’s Coolie is off to an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office. Despite a clash with War 2, the film has registered record-breaking numbers on the opening day, and it seems that the momentum will continue even on day 2. Yes, on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, the magnum opus is all set for a mind-blowing collection on Rajini’s home ground, Tamil Nadu. Here’s a detailed advance booking report!

The Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj duo attracted massive footfalls on the opening day. However, since reviews have been mixed and word-of-mouth has been average so far, the main concern was the hold on the second day. But all thanks to a national holiday today, the film is all set for another rocking day.

Coolie registers a rocking day 2 advance booking in Tamil Nadu

As per Cinetrak, Coolie has closed its day 2 advance booking for Tamil Nadu on a fantastic note. Running across 446 theatres, the magnum opus sold a staggering 8.99 lakh tickets at the box office, grossing a whopping 16.59 crores. The overall occupancy in pre-sales alone is superb 67%. Due to the holiday factor, expect strong walk-ins throughout the day.

Coolie overtakes Leo’s day 2 pre-sales at the Tamil Nadu box office

With such numbers, Coolie has managed to surpass Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in day 2 pre-sales in Tamil Nadu, which is a huge feat. Backed by a crazy hype, Leo had sold tickets worth 15.95 crore gross in advance for the second day. Clearly, the Rajinikanth starrer is heading for an outstanding 4-day extended opening weekend in the state.

About the film

Apart from Rajinikanth, the Kollywood action thriller also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Sathyaraj, and Upendra in key roles. It also features Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

Before the film’s release, Lokesh Kanagaraj made it crystal clear that Coolie isn’t part of his LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) and is a standalone film. This puts an end to wild theories that stormed social media in the last few days.

