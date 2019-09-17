Chhichhore Box Office Day 11: Set To Cross 100 Crore Mark Today!

It is turning out to be an excellent hold for Chhichhore, what with collections on the second Monday turning out to be 4.02 crores. This is really superb as last Friday was 5.34 crores which means the film is hardly falling.

For producer Sajid Nadiadwala, this is now his second 100 crores success in the making after Super 30. The Hrithik Roshan starrer had come close to the 150 crores mark and now the Sushant Singh Rajput film could well be making a dash towards that milestone.

Before that it would be time for Chhichhore to enter the 100 Crore Club. The film has collected 98.08 crores already and today it would cross the 100 crores milestone. For director Nitesh Tiwari, the film is turning out to be yet another success after Dangal. While the Aamir Khan starrer is an all time blockbuster, even Chhichhore has potential to move ahead of the superhit status.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

