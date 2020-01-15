Chhapaak Box Office Day 5: Deepika Padukone’s Film Drops Further

Chhapaak Box Office: On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone starrer collected 2.25 crores* more. Compared to Monday collections of 2.35 crores, this is further drop in numbers. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is primarily collecting in select multiplexes of urban centers and one waits to see how do the footfalls hold up in these centers today and tomorrow.

What helps the Fox Star Studios film though are gains from sales of non-theatrical rights. The cost of production of Chhapaak is 23 crores and there is further spend on P&A which amounts to 12 crores. This brings the total cost of 35 crores. Out of these, 23 crores have already been recovered through satellite and digital sales while music has further brought in 3 crores. While that takes care of 26 crores out of the budget of 35 crores, recovery of remaining 9 crores from theatrical business is not an issue.

While that should take care of the commerce factor of the film, the fact still remains that a major film like this with a superstar female lead deserves to be seen by a larger count of audiences. Theatrically, the film has collected 22.62 crores* so far and while at one point in time it had seemed that it would enjoy an eventual lifetime of 40-50 crores, for now the best case scenario for Chhapaak would be to find itself in the 30-35 crores range.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

