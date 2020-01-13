Chhapaak Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Takes A Slow Start!

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone’s social drama Chhapaak is facing huge competition from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and despite garnering decent reviews, positive word-of-mouth, the film is failing in pulling off expected footfalls in theatres.

Chhapaak made 19.02 in its opening weekend and on day 4 i.e. today, the film is off to a slow start. As per the reports flowing in, Deepika Padukone starrer has recorded the occupancy of 9-11% for the morning shows across the country and need to show major turnaround to put respectable numbers on the board.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey as a male lead and is inspired by real-life events of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Meanwhile, politics over Deepika Padukone starrer, has saddened Kunti Soni, an acid attack victim, who worked with the actor in the film.

“People are mouthing opinion without watching the film. They don’t understand the pain of a acid attack victim. The film will encourage the ‘daughters’ who got stung by acid to live again,” Soni told IANS.

Narrating her story, Soni said, only the person whose daughter has gone through this, could understand the pain.

Calling Meghna Gulzar “very courageous”, Soni said, “It’s difficult to mould the pain of the acid victims into a film. Such films are inspirations for the society and give courage to the acid victims. The politics on this film is unfortunate. Deepika has portrayed the life of an acid victim.”

