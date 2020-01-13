Laabam First Look Poster: Vijay Sethupathi Intrigues The Interest With His Look Of A Social Activist

Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi took to his Instagram account yesterday to share the first look poster of his upcoming film, Laabam. The versatile actor who has multiple projects in his kitty including the likes of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much anticipated Master, was last seen on the big screen in Vijay Chandar’s Sangathamizan.

Must add that the poster does look intriguing as one gets to see a policeman firing a farmer, a mother with her child on her shoulder, and a young woman on a protest. Amid all that, Vijay is seen donning a hat and a loudspeaker in his hand trying to convey a message to the public.

Talking about the film, the social drama has Vijay Sethupathi as a social activist. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer has Shruti Haasan as the film’s leading lady.

Last seen in the 2017 Tamil actioner Singam 3, this will be Shruti’s first Tamil outing in three years.

Laabam has veteran actor Jagapathi Babu as the lead antagonist.

Vijay Sethupathi Productions, which has made films like Orange Mittai, Junga, and Merku Thodarchi Malai, in association with 7 C S Entertainments, is bankrolling the project.

The social drama is been helmed by filmmaker S P Jananathan. Music for the film is been composed by D Imman.

The Vijay Sethupathi-Shruti Haasan starrer is slated to hit the big screen around mid-2020.

