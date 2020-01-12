Chhapaak Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Deepika Padukone Starrer Swings Up On Saturday

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak released at the Box Office amidst huge noise. However, the film had low appeal for masses and hence opening day was just 4.77 crores. The opening day was certainly not good but not bad either for a non-commercial film.

On Day 2, the film picked up. The morning shows were much better compared to Friday and even the advance booking for the day was promising. As per early trends, the film made on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal has collected 6.5-7.5 crores on Day 2. The growth from Day 1 is good to very good but not as much as required.

The two day business of Chhapaak is in 11.25-12.25 crores range and the film will need a similar jump on Sunday to reach a respectable first weekend total. However, it will be difficult because films like these hardly attract the Sunday audience. Also, the night shows of Sunday will be affected because it’s a working day next. Currently, the film is looking towards a 20 crores ~ first weekend and that won’t be a hard task for the film.

As of now, fingers are crossed for Chhapaak. The film can’t be written off as yet. If it manages to remain rock-steady in weekdays then it will have chances for a decent week 1 and lifetime business. There’s no major release at Box Office next week and Chhapaak can consolidate its position with a slow and steady run.

