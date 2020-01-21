Chhapaak Box Office Day 12 Morning Occupancy: Remains Low!

Chhapaak Box Office: Meghna Gulzar’s latest directorial Chhapaak is a slow runner since its opening day and there hasn’t been any change in the scenario whatsoever. The factors like Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU campus and competition from Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior have taken a heavy toll on the film’s commercial outcome.

Chhapaak was expected to be a winner considering Deepika’s comeback after a break of almost 2 years, but despite being good in content, the film has failed to show the required growth in collections. The reports for today too are not so good as only 7-9% occupancy has been recorded for morning occupancy across the country.

Meanwhile, Laxmi Agarwal who has inspired the story of Chhapaak has become a social media star thanks to the film. The acid attack survivor is enjoying a huge fan base on social media and her videos are going viral on TikTok.

Recently, Deepika Padukone made her debut on currently one of the most popular social media apps, TikTok to promote her film “Chhapaak“. A video of Deepika and Laxmi dancing together to the beats of the Punjabi song “Rider” is getting immense love from netizens.

Netizens are also loving Deepika and Laxmi’s dance to the beats of the song “Naagin gin gin”.

Not just Laxmi’s dance videos, “Chhapaak“s dialogues being mouthed by fans are also going viral on TikTok.

Although Laxmi was already popular on social media earlier as well, her popularity has grown manifold ahead of the release of “Chhapaak“.

