ApologiseToSidharthShukla: Sidharth Shukla Wants To Quit Bigg Boss 13, Fans Go Berserk Blaming Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 is the most viral season of the show and it is not just because of Salman Khan, but the ugly fights and budding couples that have made the headlines. In the recent turn of events, Sidharth Shukla has requested Bigg Boss makers that he wants to quit and the reason is Asim Riaz’s poking and comments on his mental health.

Looks like the Twitter brigade this time is in Sidharth’s support, as #ApologiseToSidharthShukla is trending on the microblogging platform right now. The hashtag is trending right now and many are putting up their opinion about the episode.

In a recently released promo of the show that we saw Sidharth going inside the confession room and telling Bigg Boss that he no longer wants to be inside the house. It all began in the last episode when Asim and Sidharth got into an argument after Asim turned bias in a task. Even after the argument was resolved, Asim kept on poking the actor which pushed him to call it quist.

Sidharth even went on to say he doesn’t want to play any game but wants to get out as he cannot take Asim’s remarks which have started affecting him mentally. The promo triggered fans who came running in Sidharth’s support. While one wrote, “Even Rashami has some maturity but this guy AsimRiaz!! He don’t have a bit of maturity in him! He just can poke poke poke poke poke & poke Sidharth! This can make anyone go crazy!#ApologiseToSidharthShukla.”

“@BeingSalmanKhan bhaijaan ab Aapko sach ka saat dena hoga aapko kasm hai aapke fans ki …faisla aapko sahi krna hoga … Keep supporting sid guys #ApologiseToSidharthShukla,” wrote another.

Some even took digs on Shehnaaz and said she is using Sidharth for publicity. “Don’t even expect anything from #ShehnaazGill guys, we all know she was using #Sid for footage. Ye mujhe bohut pehle realise hua hai, wo aur Uske fake cuteness, game samaj me aaraha hai. #ApologiseToSidharthShukla,” a user wrote.

Age shaming

Me too allegation

bhabhi,aurath,buddha, women card

False information about career on his back

cursing even his DAD

Drug addict

Typhoid

Nothing could stop him if he is reacting like this now means.. one can feel the torture he is undergoing#ApologiseToSidharthShukla — Sarojindu (@Sarojindu1) January 21, 2020

Thankyou @BB13Official for makeing super drama u people don't even think of a person's mental health..@BeingSalmanKhan bhaijaan ab

Aapko sach ka saat dena hoga aapko kasm hai aapke fans ki …faisla aapko sahi krna hoga …

Keep supporting sid guys#ApologiseToSidharthShukla — Vinaysharma (@Vinaysh13490974) January 21, 2020

#apologisetosidharthshukla

This is irritating to our ears

How sid tolerate this

This is not Pocking anymore.. mental

Torchur.. — Suyog cheke (@suyogcheke) January 21, 2020

Even Rashami has some maturity but this guy AsimRiaz!! He don't have a bit of maturity in him!

He just can poke poke poke poke poke & poke Sidharth!

This can make anyone go crazy!#ApologiseToSidharthShukla — Manik Saha (Sid♥Heart) (@realmaniksaha) January 21, 2020

Don't even expect anything from #ShehnaazGill guys, we all know she was using #Sid for footage. Ye mujhe bohut pehle realise hua hai, wo aur Uske fake cuteness, game samaj me aaraha hai.#ApologiseToSidharthShukla — John Steven (@johnstevenindia) January 20, 2020

