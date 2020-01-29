Chhapaak Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Deepika Padukone Starrer

Chhapaak Box Office: Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar released at the Box Office with some big expectations. The film brought back Deepika on the big screen two years after her last film Padmaavat but the result was a letdown.

After a slow start, it turned out that even the target audience didn’t give a thumbs up to the film. The film recorded a very ordinary trend and failed to sustain the way it was supposed to.

The problem with films like Chhapaak is not a low opening but the average trending. After a low opening, the film has to catch up fast with good word-of-mouth and that didn’t happen for Chhapaak.

Chhapaak Box Office Daily Breakdown
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 4.77 crores
Day 2: 6.90 crores
Day 3: 7.35 crores

First Weekend: 19.02 crores

Day 4: 2.35 crores
Day 5: 2.55 crores
Day 6: 2.61 crores
Day 7: 1.85 crores

First Week: 28.38 crores

Day 8: 0.95 crores
Day 9: 1.40 crores
Day 10: 1.75 crores

Second Weekend: 4.1 crores

Day 11: 0.45 crores
Day 12: 0.45 crores
Day 13: 0.35 crores
Day 14: 0.30 crores

Second Week: 5.65 crores

Total: 34.03 crores*

Note: Chhapaak is running in very few theatres in 3rd week and the numbers from there are yet to come. Stay Tuned for an update.

