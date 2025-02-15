Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has caused an expected explosion today. This morning, we reported about advance booking of the film in national cinema chains and other movie chains, which hinted at a rocking day. The advance sales got a major boost from terrific over-the-counter ticket sales, resulting in a mind-blowing collection at the Indian box office on day 2. The mark of 35 crores has been comfortably crossed, and the film has already recorded the biggest Saturday of 2025.

Unstoppable in Maharashtra!

Considering the subject, the magnum opus was always expected to do well in Maharashtra. But in reality, it has exceeded expectations and performed way better. It won’t be wrong if we say that the film aims to create history in the state, especially in centers like Mumbai and Pune, where it is running to packed houses. Even other centers, along with interiors, are performing brilliantly.

Apart from Maharashtra, Chhaava is enjoying an impressive run down south. In centers like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, it has surpassed expectations and is showing very solid occupancy. Even the Delhi-NCR region is doing well, while the rest centers are decent to good.

Chhaava is in riot mode on day 2!

With positive word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, Chhaava pressed the accelerator from the morning shows. In the morning, it began with around 33% occupancy, which jumped up to 47% in the afternoon shows. In evening shows, it hit 53%, and while reports from night shows are yet to come, it is learned that the film went overdrive.

Going by the madness, early trends suggest a fantastic 37-39 crore net on day 2 for Chhaava. With this, the film has scored the biggest Saturday for any Indian film in 2025. It crossed Sky Force’s first Saturday’s score of 26.30 crores.

Including estimates, the film’s total collection at the Indian box office after two days stands at a huge 70.10-72.10 crore net. With a possibility of 40 crores tomorrow, the Vicky Kaushal starrer aims for a rocking opening weekend of 110-113 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Chhaava:

Day 1- 33.10 crores

Day 2- 37-39 crores

Total- 70.10-72.10 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Worldwide Box Office (9 Days): Becomes Ajith Kumar’s 4th Highest-Grosser By Beating Nerkonda Paarvai!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News