After the arrival of Punjabi film Puaada and pan-India release Bell Bottom, it is time for Chehre to hit the screens now, albeit again without Maharashtra. The film was earlier slated for April release and the promos were out as well. However with the onslaught of the second wave, the plans had to be postponed. There is a fresh start the film took with theatres opening again and one has to credit the makers for embarking on respectable marketing and promotion.

The Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer promises good intensity with the thriller genre reminding one of Badla. While the Big B and Taapsee Pannu film was more on the serious side, Chehre seems to be carrying fun entertainment quotient as well, courtesy the kind of characterisation and look that Amitabh Bachchan is carrying. Moreover, there are multiple other characters in the film too which adds on to the ensemble and brings in added dimension. Director Rumi Jaffrey has created a different kind of mood and ambience for this Anand Pandit production and that promises a good cinematic experience.

The film should take an opening of around the 1 crore mark, given the fact that only 20% of the marketing is currently open (if one discounts the 50% occupancy rule, night shows not being allowed and Maharashtra being closed).

Moreover, audience interest in cinema venturing needs to rise all over again as well in weeks to come, and hence one can’t expect a major opening for any film, as was seen even with a biggie like Bell Bottom last week. From here on, it would be word of mouth that will do the trick for Chehre in days to come.

