After collecting 22.61 crores in its first week, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is now slowing down. The film saw an expected drop in collections on the second Friday with 1.25 crores* coming in. On Thursday the film had collected 1.70 crores so this was always on the cards.

With the kind of craze that’s being seen around Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first choice of audiences is of course at the superhero film, especially at the multiplexes. Moreover, there is the dubbed version of Pushpa also fetching some footfalls at the single screens so that’s also impacting the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor romcom drama. That said, it isn’t just the competition that is impacting the Abhishek Kapoor directed Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Even otherwise, the numbers were on the lower side for Ayushmann starrer as for a film with the kind of credentials that it boasts of, the footfalls needed to be better.

Currently standing at 23.86 crores*, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui should go past the 25 crores mark today. Though at one point in time it had seemed that the best case scenario for the lifetime numbers of the film would be 26-28 crores, for now it looks like it still has a shot at the 30 crores mark. The kind of numbers that it accumulated today and tomorrow will be the deciding factor for that to happen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

