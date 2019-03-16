Captain Marvel Box Office Day 8 (India): Emerges As A Hit; Continues The Success Story Of 2019!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 8 (India): Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is another superhero success in the Indian market. While the bountiful first weekend and the steady pace over the weekdays assured of the good returns, it’s the second Friday that consolidated its position as a box office hit.

After making a collection of 57.66 crores in the first week, Captain Marvel did amazingly well on day 8 i.e second Friday to rake 3.10 crores, thus taking the total to 60.76 crores. With the regular expected drops during weekdays and competition from Badla, the superhero flick was touted to dip in its second week but surprised big time. Healthy jump is ensured for today and tomorrow.

With 60.76 crores, Captain Marvel has turned out to be a hit in the box office verdict, thus keeping up with the good box office season in the first quarter of 2019.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is a huge fan of India, and says she loves all the colours of the country.

“I loved India. I got to travel a little bit. Kerala has a lot of fish and coconut chutney, so good. And pickle, I can eat a lot of pickle,” Larson said.

“There’s just a lot of colour and brightness and a lot of dancing,” added the actress, who had earlier shot romantic comedy musical film “Basmati Blues” in India.

She had previously shared her admiration for the country through Instagram back in 2016.

