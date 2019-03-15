Captain Marvel Box Office Day 7 (India): Maintains Its Steady Run!

Captain Marvel Box Office Day 7 (India): The superhero love amongst the moviegoers is clearly on its peak, as can be seen by the pace that this Brie Larson starrer is maintaining at the box office. The movie which released last Friday had garnered a total sum of 54.41 crores till yesterday.

The movie has now added another 3.25 crores* to its kitty which although is a further drop as compared to its yesterday’s collections of 3.70 crores*, but given the fact that it’s a working day, such numbers were expected. The real test however begins from today as with the beginning of the weekend, the expectations are higher and this will decide the fate of the movie.

For now, all is good for Captain Marvel and that does call for celebrations! The total collections after its first week stand at 57.66 crores*

Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel follows Danvers’ journey as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. Based on the comic book series, first published in 1967.

Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn with Annette Benin and Jude Law.

Disney distribution chief Cathleen Taff said the results show that Captain Marvel again tapped into the worldwide fan base for MCU movies and credited Marvel president Feige with expanding the diversity of superheroes, with Larson as the first female lead character.

