Brahmastra Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer has ended the dry spell at the Hindi box office with its stupendous opening. With only Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 being 2022’s hit films till now, all eyes were on the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The film also stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia.

Ever since the film’s trailer was dropped on social media, it was mired in controversies for different reasons. It grabbed attention when the lead cast was stopped from entering the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

As per the early trends flowing in, Brahmastra has slipped down on the 5th day. According to the latest media reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has minted around 13-14 crore* on the fifth day of its release at the box office. The drop in its collection on its 5th day could have been more but it is not as it continues to be Gripping well at the box office.

With its latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 151-151 crore*. The film created and broke many records when it opened to a thunderous response at the box office.

Brahmastra collected around 37 crore on day 1 including 5 crore from the South. However, on the 2nd day, it broke every record when it collected 41 crore followed by 42 crore on its 3rd day. Brahmastra earned 16 crore on the 4th day including 2 crore from the South.

Apart from its collections, Brahmastra has been grabbing headlines for different reasons. Recently actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to question the film’s numbers and claim that they are fake.

Coming back, with Brahmastra crossing 150 crore within just 5 days at the box office, we wonder how early will it touch the 200 crore club. What do you think?

