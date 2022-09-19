Brahmastra Box Office Day 10: Enters 200 Crore Club, Has A Very Good Sunday!

On its second Sunday, Brahmastra collected 17 crores* more which was even better than how Saturday turned out to be. The kind of jump that was witnessed from Friday to Saturday meant that Sunday wouldn’t have seen further similar increment because there is a limit to how much growth can come on day to day basis.

Sunday late evening and night shows are bound to be impacted since it’s a working day a day later. This doesn’t impact a two-hour-long film as much but with the film being a near three hour affair, audiences are expected to be wary. Moreover, in any case the film is playing on high volumes so even from absolute numbers perspective, Brahmastra has done well to reach this far.

This can well be seen from the fact that 213 crores* (all languages) have already come in for the film and that too in a matter of just 10 days. So far in 2022 only one Bollywood film has entered the 200 Crore Club, The Kashmir Files, and now Brahmastra is set to surpass its lifetime. A couple of other films have scored well too but both are dubbed releases RRR and KGF Chapter 2. Brahmastra would remain below both the films in its lifetime run but would comfortably surpass The Kashmir Files.

For both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this is a very good success indeed and years and years of waiting, anticipation and apprehensions has finally resulted in a lot to rejoice and celebrate.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

(All collections as per production and distribution sources)

