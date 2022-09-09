Brahmastra Box Office Day 1 HISTORIC Opening (Early Trends): And they’ve proved themselves! After being in the making for years, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra was one of the most-anticipated films. All eyes have been on Brahmastra amid Bollywood’s downfall. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, it also stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia. Helmed by Ayan, it hit the screens, this morning, i.e., September 9.

Since morning, positive reviews have been flowing in from critics and audiences. Even social media users have given a big thumbs up.

As per the early trends flowing in Brahmastra errr The Brahmastra has made a historic opening at the box office. As per the latest media reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have minted around 32-34 crore at the domestic box office on the first day of their release. These numbers are not only enormous but has already broken and created many records at the box office.

Brahmastra’s Day 1 numbers can are expected to go up if walk-ins during the night show increase. Not only in the Hindi belt, but the film is also doing wonders in the South. A while back we reported that its craze in West Bengal has already left blockbuster films like RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, and Pushpa behind. Before its release, the film was mired in controversies and had even attracted a boycott from the netizens.

Koimoi also watched Brahmastra Part One and rated it 4 stars. An excerpt from the review reads, “Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) is a DJ who took Anu Malik’s quote “Tu aag laga dega” way too seriously & discovers he’s the master of fire, nothing can burn him (apart from watching his current wife dancing to his ex’s song but that’s the story for some other day). Shiva doesn’t come with any official IP rating but he’s pretty non-flammable & has a bittersweet relationship with fire.”

Coming back, we must say this is just a start for Ranbir and Alia’s film as it has a long way to go! No matter what no one can bring down a good cinema. Am I right or I am right?

