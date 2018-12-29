This is something that no one could really see coming. However, it has happened, and how. KGF [Hindi] has not just turned out to be a success story, it is now also breaking records at the box office. After bringing in 1.25 crores on its second Friday, the film has amassed 22.70 crore. In the process it has comfortably gone past the lifetime collections of another dubbed film Robot [20 crore].

The next target for the film is Rajinikanth’s Kabali [Hindi] which had collected 32 crore in its lifetime. The manner in which KGF [Hindi] is currently doing, that number should be surpassed by the end of second week.

Other dubbed films from down South which have done better are all 100 crore plus winners. While Baahubali – The Beginning scored 117 crores, Baahubali – The Conclusion was on a different planet altogether with 511 crores coming in just the Hindi version. As for 2018 release 2.0, it is in between with 190 crore being fetched from the dubbed Hindi version.

.Still, these are films with names like SS Rajamouli, Shankar, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar associated with them. On the other hand KGF comes from an unknown territory with Prashanth Neil as the director, Yash as the leading man and language too as Kannada.

That too is an achievement in itself as all other dubbed successes have been originally made in Tamil or Telugu.

With Saaho as the next biggie from down South getting readied for release, one waits to see the kind of records that it creates on its arrival in 2019.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

