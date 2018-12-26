Prabhas’ Saaho Shot (Not Dubbed) In 3 Different Languages Including Hindi

Prabhas’s next big outing Saaho is a trilingual film which will see the actor in a high octane action packed avatar.

The actor who has become a household phenomenon with the magnum opus Baahubali is now set to mark his Bollywood debut with Saaho.

Unlike Baahubali, Saaho will be shot (not dubbed) in three different languages including Hindi. This will mark Prabhas’ first Bollywood outing and audiences are high on anticipation to witness the film on the big screen.

One of the most desirable men in India, he has a tremendous fan following across the nation as well as the world. The Baahubali star turned into a nationwide sensation after the release of ‘Baahubali: The Beginning‘, the sequel further elevated the popularity and stardom of the actor.

On the morning of his birthday, the superstar took to Facebook and released a special video giving a sneak peek into his next big ticket film.

As soon as the video was put out, Prabhas’ fans across India and even overseas went absolutely berserk with it as they had been waiting to see more of their favourite superstar.

The film is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country

It is a lesser known fact that the film is entirely been shot in Hindi and not dubbed. So Saaho marks to be Prabhas’ debut film in Bollywood and not Baahubali.

