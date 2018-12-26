When Sushant Singh Rajput Met Sourav Ganguly!

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput says he was elated to meet former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Sushant on Wednesday took to Twitter to share a photograph of the meeting.

“I couldn’t hold my excitement at all and get one expression right clicking pictures with dada, so excuse me for that. What a man, one of the greatest ever,” Sushant posted. In the photograph, the Kedarnath star was seen beaming with joy while posing with Ganguly, who is seen in traditional attire.

