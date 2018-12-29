When Simmba Crosses 200 Crores At The Box Office, Ranveer Singh Will Share This UNBEATABLE Record With Salman Khan

Gen-Y superstar Ranveer Singh is having a time of his life. After delivering a mega success with Padmaavat, the actor married his lady love Deepika Padukone, last month. The supremely talented actor is garnering rave reviews for his heroic yet quirky cop act in Simmba and is all set to garner towering success at the box office.

Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat, released earlier this year, raked a mammoth total of 300.26 crores at the ticket windows. And in the year, which saw huge disappointments like Salman Khan’s Race 3, Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Ranveer Singh is about to deliver two back-to-back big successes.

Simmba after taking one of the biggest starts of the year, is receiving superb reviews and extraordinary word-of-mouth from the masses. It is also touted to become Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser surpassing Chennai Express (226.70 crores) since there is no major competition for at least next 3-4 weeks. If Simmba managed to cross the 200 crore mark, it will fetch a mighty feat for Ranveer, as he will become the only actor, next to Salman Khan, to deliver one 300 Crore and one 200 crore movie in a single year.

Salman Khan achieved this feat in 2015, with Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores).

While getting into the league alongside Salman Khan is highly difficult in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is all set to achieve such a tremendous success in real quick time.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba released on 28th December 2018.

