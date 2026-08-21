Box Office: With Toxic & Ramayana, Yash Targets A Hat-Trick Of 100 Crore Global Openers ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Yash is geared up for his big-screen return after the grand success of KGF Chapter 2. His Toxic is all set to witness its grand theatrical release next Wednesday (August 26), and advance bookings have already started with a bang. Given the terrific pre-sales response, the 100 crore opening is locked for Toxic, giving the actor his second consecutive 100 crore opener at the worldwide box office. And with Ramayana coming this Diwali, his easy third 100 crore opener is on the cards. Keep reading for a detailed report!

KGF Chapter 2 was Yash’s first 100 crore opener

KGF Chapter 1 did the job of making Yash popular outside the traditional Kannada market. Its sequel, KGF Chapter 2, capitalized on this popularity and emerged as a historic success. Backed by tremendous hype, the film opened with a mind-blowing 161.38 crore gross globally, including 136.88 crore from India and 24.5 crore from the overseas market. It marked the actor’s first 100 crore opener globally.

Toxic to open big at the worldwide box office

KGF Chapter 2 was released in 2022, and after a 3-year wait, he’s returning with Toxic. With his popularity reaching new heights post KGF Chapter 2, the hype is real, and it’s clearly evident in the crazy response to pre-sales. In just 13 hours, the film crossed 17 crore gross in pre-sales in India. With such a response in India and considering Yash’s strong presence in the overseas market, it is definitely looking at a start of over 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Ramayana to seal a hat-trick of 100 crore openers for Yash

After Toxic, the superstar will be seen in Ramayana, which is scheduled to release in November. Considering the hype and the scale of the film, the 100 crore mark will be a cakewalk on day 1, and it even has a shot at the 200 crore mark. So, Ramayana will be his third consecutive 100 crore global opener for sure.

All in all, Yash looks set for a hat-trick of 100 crore global openers, highlighting both his growing stardom and the grand scale of his upcoming films.

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