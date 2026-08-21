Baby Do Die Do Box Office Final Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Huma Qureshi, Sikander Kher and Chunky Panday starrer Baby Do Die Do has wrapped up its box office run. The action thriller arrived in cinemas on July 3 to positive reviews. Unfortunately, the translation was unsuccessful into footfalls, which has led to its failure. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Baby Do Die Do earn in its lifetime?

According to the final update, Baby Do Die Do collected 7.45 crore net in its lifetime in India. After a lukewarm first week, it maintained a stable momentum for the next two weeks but remained on the lower end. Competition from Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4, and other releases further stole its thunder.

Including GST, the gross earnings stand at 8.79 crore. Nachiket Samant’s directorial is one of the lowest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It managed to surpass Tu Yaa Main (7.2 crore) in its lifetime, but stayed below Do Deewane Seher Mein (7.98 crore).

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 3.43 crore

Week 2: 1.29 crore

Week 3: 1.05 crore

Week 4: 87 lakh

Week 5: 49 lakh

Week 6: 25 lakh

Week 7: 7 lakh

Total: 7.45 crore

What is the budget of Baby Do Die Do?

Huma Qureshi’s film was made on a reported budget of 25 crore. In about seven weeks, it could only recover 30% of the total investments. The action thriller has unfortunately wrapped up its box office run with a flop verdict.

Hopefully, the action thriller will find its audience on the digital platform and gain the much-deserved appreciation. Its OTT release is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Baby Do Die Do Box Office Closing Summary

Budget: 25 crore

India net: 7.45 crore

Budget recovery: 30%

India gross: 8.79 crore

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