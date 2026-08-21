Vishwanath And Sons North America Box Office: Suriya Starrer Enters $2 Million Club, Emerges A Success ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vishwanath And Sons has turned out to be a mixed bag at the box office in its first week. While things are looking dicey domestically, the film has already emerged as a success in the overseas market. Yes, in just a week, it has become a successful affair internationally, with North America (USA and Canada) being a major contributor. In North America alone, it has gone past the $2 million mark. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Suriya enjoys a strong fan base among the Tamil and Telugu diaspora in North America (USA and Canada), which helped the film register a score of $305K in premieres. After pulling off Suriya’s 2nd-best premieres, it posted a solid day 1 of $676K (including premieres). With such a start, the film registered the biggest opening ever for the actor in the territory. Furthermore, collections remained strong due to favorable word-of-mouth.

Vishwanath And Sons goes past the $2 million mark in 6 days

As per the recent update, Vishwanath And Sons has earned $2.03 million (19.43 crore) at the North American box office in 6 days, including $117K coming on the first Wednesday. At this pace, it is likely to conclude its first week at $2.1 million or more. With such numbers coming in the first week, the film has emerged as a successful venture.

Makes nearly 13% profit over its breakeven

After Karuppu, Vishwanath And Sons was expected to do well, and it has managed to live up to expectations. For those who don’t know, the Suriya starrer had a breakeven target of $1.8 million (17.23 crore) in North America, which has been comfortably surpassed. Compared to current collections, the film has made a profit of $230K (2.2 crore). Calculated further, it equals 12.77% profit. So, the family entertainer has turned out to be a winning affair for distributors.

With Irumudi and other South Indian releases hitting theatres, the pace of Suriya’s film is expected to slow down at the North American box office. For those unaware, the Telugu-dubbed version has surprisingly driven the film’s run in the region, outperforming the original Tamil version. However, with Ravi Teja’s Irumudi opening to positive word-of-mouth, the momentum is likely to be cut short.

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