Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bollywood action thriller Awarapan 2 is chasing milestones at the worldwide box office. It has swiftly crossed the 165 crore mark in its opening week and is now chasing the global lifetime of Cocktail 2. Scroll below for the day 7 update!

How much did it earn worldwide in week 1?

According to the latest update, Awarapan 2 has wrapped up its opening week, collecting 165.16 crore in gross over 7 days of its worldwide run. This includes 138.85 crore gross worth of collection from India. Overseas circuits like UAE-GCC, Canada, the US, and the UK, among others, have contributed a total of 26.31 crore in gross.

It is already Emraan Hashmi’s third highest-grossing film of all time across all languages globally. The next big target would be an entry into the 200 crore club. Disha Patani co-starrer should showcase good growth during its second weekend. But in less than a week, it is also set to face competition from Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic.

Set to beat Cocktail 2

Awarapan 2 needs only 1.13 crore more in its kitty to beat the worldwide lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2, which collected 166.29 crore. Today, it will emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Post that, it will be a race against Welcome To The Jungle.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Dhamaal 4 – 236.28 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 196.1 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.29 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Alpha – 99.07 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 98.85 crore

Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 117.66 crore

India gross: 138.85 crore

Overseas gross: 26.31 crore

Worldwide gross: 165.16 crore

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 vs Saiyaara Box Office: With A 49% Margin, Guess Who Won The Opening Week Battle?

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