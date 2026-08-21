Bhootam Bhayyam Box Office (Closing Collection) ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After a streak of successful films at the Indian box office, the Marathi film industry was hoping for another success with Bhootam Bhayyam, but unfortunately, it couldn’t deliver. Starring Karan Sonawane, Neel Salekar, Shubham Jadhav, and others, the film had potential and even started its run on a good note, but eventually, due to mixed word-of-mouth, it underperformed. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Suffered due to mixed word of mouth

The Marathi horror-comedy thriller was released in theaters on July 24. In the pre-release stage, it generated decent hype thanks to its entertaining trailer, which helped attract an initial audience. Once the actual word of mouth came into play, the film started losing its steam, and despite earning over 2.2 crore in the first week, it became a box office failure.

How much did Bhootam Bhayyam earn at the Indian box office?

Bhootam Bhayyam opened at 22 lakh and, over its lifetime, multiplied its opening-day collection 15 times. As per the closing collection update, the film wrapped up at 3.35 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 3.95 crore gross. There are a couple of shows running across Maharashtra, which will hardly add anything to the tally. So, it has practically ended its run.

Box office verdict of Bhootam Bhayyam

Bhootam Bhayyam was reportedly made on a budget of 4 crore. Against this cost, it earned 3.35 crore net. So, over its lifetime run, it recovered 83.75% of the budget and suffered a deficit of 65 lakh or 16.25%. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crore

India net collection – 3.35 crore

Recovery – 83.75%

Deficit – 65 lakh

Deficit% – 16.25%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

Bhootam Bhayyam is directed by Ramchandra Gaonkar and produced by Naren Kumar and Mahesh Korade under the banner of Kyra Kumar Kreations. The film also stars Chhaya Kadam, Saurabh Ghadge, Siddhant Sarfare, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Manmeet Pem, Pratap Phad, Kishor Chaughule, Sobita Kudtarkar, Suhita Thatte, and Ninad Limaye.

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