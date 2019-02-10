Box Office: Uri: The Surgical Strike Edges Past Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year, Set To Surpass Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Today

Yet another day, yet another record for Uri: The Surgical Strike. In just 30 days, the film now finds a place amidst the Top-15 All-Time Highest grossers ever since the invention of the 100 Crore Club. The film has edged past the lifetime numbers of Golmaal Again [205.70 crores] and Happy New Year [205 crores] in just 30 days and is now set for greater records.

On its fifth Saturday, the film brought in 5 crores* more and that has pushed the collections to an astonishing 207.52 crores*. With this, it is finding itself at Number 15 position of highest grossing films ever. Next in line is Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [210 crores] which would be crossed today and then it would need to take a long march in order to edge past Chennai Express [227 crores].

In fact, the manner in which it is running currently, it would be interesting to see if a lifetime of 232 crores would be challenged too. Entering the Top-10 would be tough though since for that Simmba lifetime of 240 crores would have to be crossed. Still, to come even close to that would be a huge achievement in itself.

All Time Blockbuster.

On the other hand, new release Amavas is going unnoticed. The film was delayed by a few weeks and audiences were not really aware of the film. On its second day, the film brought in just 90 lakhs* which has pushed the total so far to 1.65 crores*. This isn’t really promising much for the film and the trend indicates that there won’t be much of a jump on Sunday either.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

