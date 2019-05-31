Box Office Updates Week 1: PM Narendra Modi & India’s Most Wanted Have Combined Collections Of Just 30 Crores

For the new releases of last week, there wasn’t much happening at the Box Office as the combined collections just went past the 30 crores mark.

PM Narendra Modi was better as it collected 19.21 crores in its first week. The film had a low start, did much better on Sunday and then was fair for the first couple of days during the weekdays before taking a fall as days progressed. The trending so far indicates that the second week would be low as well, especially since it is also curtailed due to arrival of Bharat intermittently. The lifetime collections of the Vivek Oberoi starrer may just reach 25 crores.

On the other hand India’s Most Wanted disappointed as just 11.50 crores came in. Though a major recovery of the film had come through digital, satellite and music revenue, still it had to collect something theatrically. In fact the entire week numbers are the kind that should have ideally come over the weekend itself for the Arjun Kapoor starrer to have some run. Right now it just has a show or two at select multiplexes and even those may be further curtailed during the weekdays.

