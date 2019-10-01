Box Office Updates: Dream Girl & Chhichhore Heading Towards Lifetime Records

With two more days of open run, both Dream Girl and Chhichhore are progressing well in their quest for individual records. Though overall the scenario in theatres is a little dull considering there has been no new release, it is these two films which are still ensuring that some sort of footfalls are there.

Ayushmann Khurranna starrer Dream Girl continues to lead the show with 2 crores* more coming in. The film has brought in 3.40 crores on Friday, hence the fall is still under control. The Ekta Kapoor production has accumulated 129 crores* till now and while it is already the biggest grosser ever from her production house Balaji, it is also making good pace towards going past the lifetime number of Ayushmann’s best, Badhaai Ho (138 crores).

On the other hand Sajid Nadiadwala’s Chhichhore should now break the lifetime record of his own Super 30 this week itself. The Nitesh Tiwari directed film is standing at 145.85 crores* after collecting 1.25 crores* more on Monday. Soon it would also go past the 150 crores milestone to emerge as yet another major superhit from Nadiadwala Grandson.

While both these films have kept the ball rolling for Bollywood this winning season, the onus is now on War to emerge as a true blockbuster with an even bigger run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

