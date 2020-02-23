Box Office Update- Malang & Tanhaji Grow Further On Saturday

Box Office: Even though Love Aaj Kal released last week and now two new releases, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot – The Haunted Ship, are running in theaters together, holdover releases Malang and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior are managing to find audiences for themselves. Of course the numbers are on the lower side but still the fact that they have certain count of screens and shows allocated to them and the footfalls at least to some extent are still there is good enough news for them.

Malang brought in 1 crore* more on Saturday and in the process has crossed the 55 crores mark. Currently standing at 55.30 crores*, the film would come closer to 56.50 crores mark before the third weekend is through. Post that it would be all about how much closer to the 60 crores milestone does it manage to come in its lifetime. An average affair.

On the other hand Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has its own great journey continuing with every passing day. On Saturday, it yet again collected well with 0.80 crores* been added to its total. While it has already achieved the 275 crores milestone, it’s now the journey towards the 280 crores mark that is being looked at with keen interest. The film has so far collected 275.80 crores and with some push, it could well manage to touch 277 crores before the close of weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

