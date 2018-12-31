Box Office Update: KGF (Hindi) Grows On Sunday, Zero Stays Very Low

Box Office Update: KGF [Hindi] grew well on Sunday and in the process collected 2.25 crores. The film has seen a steady increase in momentum right through the weekend with Saturday [1.75 crores] better than Friday [1.25 crores] and now Sunday showing further jump. This should ensure that collections would be decent today and tomorrow as well with over 1 crore each expected at the least.

So far, the Yash starrer has collected 26.70 crores and 30 crores would now be comfortably surpassed before the close of the second week. Director Prashanth Neel has delivered a pan-India success here and one waits to see where does the Hindi version land up now. Since there is not much competition in weeks to follow, 35 crore lifetime for the film is a given and anything over and above that would be an added bonus.

As for Zero, it stayed very low on Sunday as well with mere 1.50 crores* coming in. The film has now collected 92.50 crores* and at best would reach 95 crore before the close of the second week. Post that it looks unlikely that it would hit the 100 crore mark. Disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

