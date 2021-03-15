While Roohi has managed to score decently in its extended weekend with 12.58 crores coming in, other releases Fauji Calling and Time To Dance haven’t managed even 1% of that. Between the two films, the collections are less than 10 lakhs* which pretty much tells the tale.

Advertisement

One wonders why these two films opted for a theatrical release when an OTT premiere would have allowed at least some sort of traction and visibility. May be it could have do with some sort of contractual obligation where a theatrical release was a must before digital and satellite arrival because otherwise, neither of the two had much of a chance in theatres.

Advertisement

In fact as stated earlier, Fauji Calling still tried to create some awareness en route theatrical release but Time To Dance was totally unannounced despite bigger budget and scale. Nonetheless, neither of the two films would manage any shows from the second weekend onwards since Mumbai Saga is arriving next and screens would be shared between the John Abraham starrer and Roohi.

As for Fauji Calling and Time To Dance, both the films are box office disasters and would soon find their way on the OTT, a platform where these could well have arrived straightaway to begin with.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Finds Her Director In Badhaai Ho Fame Amit Sharma For The Intern Remake! More Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube