Salman Khan is a box office emperor, period. No matter how’s the content is, Salman’s film is always a beneficial deal for all those involved. Call it Bhaijaan’s craze or his ‘Midas touch’, the superstar never fails to set cash registers ringing. But for a long period of time, theatres haven’t witnessed a biggie from the crowd puller and thus, paving the way to Akshay Kumar in coming close to him in the star ranking. But don’t worry Salmaniacs, as he isn’t coming down anytime soon in points table!

Here we are talking about Koimoi Stars’ Power Index which is also called Star Ranking. Here we calculate points of actors based on their films in 100 crore, 200 crore and other respective clubs. Points of overseas grossers too are considered here.

As of now, Salman Khan is ruling the top spot like a boss with a total of 2500 points. His 2500 points break up is- 900 points (nine 100 crore films), 400 points (two 200 crore films), 900 points (three 300 crore films) and 100 points (50 points each of two films in top 10 Bollywood overseas grossers). Followed by him is Akshay Kumar with 1700 points.

Akshay Kumar’s 1700 points break up is- 1100 points (eleven 100 crore films) and 600 points (three 200 crore films). He’s the only one who is near Salman but still, there’s a lot of distance to cover. He has 4 releases in 2021 including- Sooryavanshi, BellBottom, Atrangi Re and Prithviraj. What if these all films make 200 crore plus at the box office. Will it be enough to beat Salman? A big NO.

Suppose even Akshay Kumar’s all 4 releases hit the 200 crore mark, he still will be standing at 2500 points. On the other side, even Salman Khan’s Radhe is releasing on Eid, which is expected to hit a double century. Thus, it will push Salman to a total of 2700 points, only to increase the distance between him and Akshay. The scene could be changed only if one or more of Akshay‘s films hit the triple century or do extraordinary business overseas to get include in the top 10 list.

