Box Office: Street Dancer 3D Vs Week 1 Of Kalank, Dilwale & Other Varun Dhawan Films, Where Does It Stands?

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Varun Dhawan’s latest release Street Dancer 3D arrived last Friday and contrary to the expectations, the film has clearly underperformed in its opening week. In fact, the film is much lower than Varun’s last dance film ABCD 2.

In its opening week, Street Dancer 3D has earned 56.77 crores and has gone down as one of Varun Dhawan’s lowest if his first week’s collections are considered. Multistarrer comedy Dilwale is on the top of the list with a total of 110.76 crores.

Check out the highest opening week earners of Varun Dhawan:

1) Dilwale (2015)

Week 1- 110.76 crores

2) Judwaa 2 (2017)

Week 1- 98.08 crores

3) Kalank (2019)

Week 1 (9 day extended)- 76.50 crores

4) Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Week 1- 73.66 crores

5) ABCD 2 (2015)

Week 1- 71.78 crores

6) Sui Dhaaga (2018)

Week 1- 62.50 crores

7) Street Dancer 3D (2020)

Week 1- 56.77 crores

8) Dishoom (2016)

Week 1- 53.34 crores

9) Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

Week 1- 53.30 crores

10) Student Of The Year (2012)

Week 1- 47 crores

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D released on 24th January 2020. The dance film recorded 10.26 crores on its opening day.

