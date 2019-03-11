This weekend was quite eventful for both Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal as both have managed to enter the record books at the box office.

Let’s talk about Luka Chuppi first. The film collected 5.31 crores more on its second Sunday and with this, the overall numbers stand at 67.36 crores This is really great news for Kartik Aaryan as with this the lifetime numbers of his Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 [64 crores] have been surpassed in 10 days flat. The youngster has been delivering big successes one after another which is remarkable. As for Kriti Sanon, Luka Chuppi is truly special as the film would soon do double the business of her last release Bareilly Ki Barfi [34.55 crores]. Superb!

Coming to Total Dhamaal, this one has turned out to be a biggie as well for Ajay Devgn. After Golmaal Again, his second biggest grosser was Singham Returns [141 crores] and that number has now been surpassed by Total Dhamaal. The film gathered 3.95 crores on its third Sunday and that has resulted in the overall numbers standing at 141.01 crores. The film still has some ammunition left and it would be all about that one final push towards the next weekend that could well help it bridge the distance towards the 150 crore milestone.

All in all, a very happy scenario for both films that have worked well as family entertainers.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

