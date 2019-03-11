Is Don 3 Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Film? Producer Ritesh Sidhwani REVEALS!

It’s been a long since Don 3 is in the pipeline. The ardent fans of Shah Rukh Khan and franchise are eagerly waiting for the project to go on floors, as it was proclaimed a long ago. Though the official announcement is awaited, the makers assured that SRK starrer is happening. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, one of the producers of Don Series, Ritesh Sidhwani talked about the much-awaited project.

During an interview, when asked is Don3 happening? Ritesh Sidhwani said that the project is still under working. “We are still working on it and don’t know when it will happen. It’s a keenly awaited franchise and we can’t disappoint the fans”, states Sidhwani.

Sidhwani also hinted at the sequel of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, as he quoted, “Hrithik and I have been talking to Zoya (Akhtar, director) and Reema (Kagti, writer) about this as everyone wants to know what happens to the friends (played by Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol) after that life-changing trip. But, I can’t force my team to write it, the germ of an idea has to come organically. We’d, however, love to work with Hrithik again and are looking at scripts to take to him. We may soon have one.”

Recently during a launch event of web series Mirzapur, producer Ritesh Sidhwani expressed his thoughts on the censorship of digital content. He stated, “I am not for censorship on digital platforms. We are in fact fighting against censorship even in films,” he said.

“It (censorship) does not exist in television. First, they need to look at what they are going to do with the TV. They can’t jump to digital platforms if they are allowing self-censorship on TV,” he said.

