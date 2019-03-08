Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 15: Has A Good Second Week!

Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 15: Total Dhamaal had a good second week as well with collections staying stable right through the weekdays. It has basically been helped by the weekend though when the collections went up really high, especially on Sunday. That set the base for a good hold from Monday to Thursday, something that has resulted in 132.60 crores been collected so far.

The film faced stiff competition from new release Luka Chuppi which was again catering to youth and family audiences. However at single screens it was still gaining good advantage and that is expected in the third week as well.

There are two new releases this week, Captain Marvel and Badla, which have taken up a good chunk of screens between them. For now, audiences have four choices available for them. Though this Indra Kumar directed film actually came with potential to gather 175-200 crores, for now it would stretch to 150 crores at maximum due to arrival in non-holiday season and at the times when school and college examinations are on.

The next big target for the film is to become Ajay Devgn’s second biggest grosser and for that it would need to go past Singham Returns collections of 141 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

